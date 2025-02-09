TN CM Stalin accuses BJP of diverting PM-Shri funds to other states

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of punishing Tamil Nadu’s students for standing up for their rights by diverting Rs 2,512 crore in PM-Shri funds meant for the state to other regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Referring to the reported reallocation, Stalin said, “For rejecting the imposition of NEP 2020 and the three-language policy, the Union government resorted to open blackmail, snatching away Rs 2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu’s students.”

In a post on X with the hashtag #BJPCheatsTN, he added, “This is nothing short of coercion, punishing our students for standing up for their rights. The Union BJP government’s unjust attitude against Tamil Nadu knows no bounds!”

The Tamil Nadu government had refused to sign the MoU for implementing the PM-Shri scheme due to its requirement to adopt the three-language policy under clause 4.12 of NEP 2020.