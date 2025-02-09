TN CM Stalin accuses BJP of diverting PM-Shri funds to other states

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of punishing Tamil Nadu’s students for standing up for their rights by diverting Rs 2,512 crore in PM-Shri funds meant for the state to other regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Referring to the reported reallocation, Stalin said, “For rejecting the imposition of NEP 2020 and the three-language policy, the Union government resorted to open blackmail, snatching away Rs 2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu’s students.”
In a post on X with the hashtag #BJPCheatsTN, he added, “This is nothing short of coercion, punishing our students for standing up for their rights. The Union BJP government’s unjust attitude against Tamil Nadu knows no bounds!”
The Tamil Nadu government had refused to sign the MoU for implementing the PM-Shri scheme due to its requirement to adopt the three-language policy under clause 4.12 of NEP 2020.
Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been exempted from implementing the Official Languages Act, 1963, and is seeking an amendment to the MoU to align with the constitutional safeguards granted under the Official Languages Rules, 1976.
Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi echoed the Chief Minister’s stance, stating, “Since Tamil Nadu must implement the three-language formula if it joins the PM-Shri scheme, the state has firmly rejected it. As a result, the Union government has reallocated the funds meant for Tamil Nadu to other states.”
He further asserted, “The students and teachers of Tamil Nadu will not forgive the betrayal of the fascist Union government. We will continue our fight for the rights of the state and bring the subject of education to the State List. Educational freedom alone will ensure the state’s progress.”
Stalin has been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the withholding of funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which he attributed to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to sign the PM-Shri MoU.
The Chief Minister also highlighted that Tamil Nadu has already been implementing key aspects of NEP 2020, such as the CM’s Breakfast Scheme, which he described as a milestone in the history of school education in the country.