Two migrant workers electrocuted by illegal farm fence in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Two migrant workers were electrocuted and one was injured near Harur on Friday, when they came in contact with an illegal electric fence.

The deceased were identified as Abiram Katta (47) of Balangir in Odisha and his son Utham Katta (21). The injured person is T Pavitra Chandan (24) of Odisha. Sources said Pavitra and Utham were working in a poultry farm at Sikkalur village. On Friday night, Pavitra and Utham went to a liquor outlet and returned to their residence through K Elango’s farmland. While passing through, Chandan and Utham came in contact with an electric fence erected illegally on the farmland. Utham died on the spot while Pavitra Chandan was injured.

After Pavitra informed about the incident to Abiram Katta, he rushed to the spot, but accidentally touched the electric fencing and was killed on the spot. Learning this, Tangedco staff and Kottapatti police reached the spot and sent bodies to Harur government hospital. Pavitra Chandan is currently under treatment. Based on a complaint from Pavitra Chandan, Kottapatti police arrested two persons, D Kaaturaja (42) of Kaatukottai who was farming in Elango’s land under lease and M Viji (35) of Kaatukottai for illegally erecting the fencing to prevent crop damage by wild boars.