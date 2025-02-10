Disunity between Congress-AAP dooms Delhi bid: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Blaming lack of unity between the Congress and the AAP as the principal reason for the latter’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said that a united front (INDIA Bloc) against the BJP could have altered the outcome.

Underscoring the importance of standing united, he said, “The defeat of the AAP is not just its own defeat, it’s also a defeat for the INDIA Bloc, which should learn a lesson from the results.”

In a statement, Thirumavalavan urged the Congress to convene a meeting of the INDIA Bloc immediately. He said the BJP had used all its muscles to unseat the AAP from power in Delhi including imprisoning AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders by foisting cases on them, which incapacitated them from running the government properly.

“But the Congress, which leads the INDIA Bloc, did not oppose these atrocities of the BJP, as they (Congress) thought weakening of the AAP would favour them in Delhi. This disunity between the Congress and the AAP was the chief reason for the latter losing power in the national capital,” Thirumavalavan added.

The VCK leader also pointed out that the BJP had gained just 2% votes more than the AAP, while the Congress secured 7% votes. In 13 assembly constituencies, the AAP was defeated because the Congress ate into its votes, he said in the statement.