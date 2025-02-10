Ex-servicemen quota: Madras High Court pulls up state govt, TNPSC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court criticised the state government and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for its failure to amend legal provisions relating to eligibility of ex-servicemen to apply for multiple government vacancies and to accept a higher post after joining a lower one.

A bench of Justices M S Ramesh and A D Maria Clete made the observations while dismissing a batch of appeals filed by TNPSC against a single judge order permitting such ex-servicemen Group IV employees, selected in Group II A examinations in 2022, to participate in the subsequent stages of the selection process.

The judges observed that though the centre issued a memorandum clarifying its rules as early as 2014, TNPSC and the state have shown complete inertia in amending the provisions to align with its clarifications. “Such administrative inaction, which imposes undue hardship on deserving individuals, is neither reasonable nor justifiable,” they added.

The judges also noted that the Group II A notification was issued earlier than Group IV, but the results of the former were released later than the latter, due to which the petitioners already took up Group IV jobs.

“The acceptance of a lower post by the petitioners was not a matter of choice but of necessity, given the earlier publication of Group IV results. Their subsequent selection for Group II A services represents an opportunity for upward mobility based on merit and reservation policies. This does not constitute double benefits but rather reflects a procedural and merit-based progression within the same framework of eligibility. Denying such a transition would be inequitable and inconsistent with the very purpose of reservation policies,” the judges observed. They noted that as per Section 3 (j) of Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 ex-servicemen, who have already been recruited to any service, are barred from claiming the benefit of the concession for subsequent recruitments.

But the petitioners were not in employment while claiming the concession (applying for Group II A posts), they pointed out. Since the proviso is ambiguous as to the critical date by which an ex-serviceman must not have been recruited to a post, the above interpretation would protect the spirit of the reservation and the rights of deserving candidates against procedural delays, the judges added.