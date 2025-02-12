Grand Thai Poosam festivities in Madurai

MADURAI: Devotees thronged two of the six abodes of Lord Murugan — the Pazhamudhircholai and Thiruparankundram temples in Madurai — in view of the Thai Poosam festival on Tuesday. Moreover, the float festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple was also conducted in Madurai on Tuesday, with a sea of people gathering around the Vandiyur Teppakulam to spectate the event.

The first full moon of the Thai month is celebrated as Thai Poosam, one of the major festivals associated with Lord Murugan. Special poojas and rituals were conducted at the Pazhamudhircholai and Thiruparankundram temples and arrangements were made to accommodate the increased inflow of devotees.

"Despite the prevailing tension in Thiruparankundram, the annual Thai Poosam fete was conducted in a grand manner as usual," said G Balamurugan, a devotee from Madurai.

Meanwhile, devotees began congregating at the Vandiyur Teppakulam starting Monday night to witness and take part in the annual float festival of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. During the procession on Tuesday, goddess Meenakshi was adorned in traditional attire and jewellery, and placed on the float at the Teppakulam.

Marking the Thai Poosam festivities, Bharathidasan, an environmentalist, planted Kadamba tree saplings at the Balamurugan temple in Pudhuthamarai Patti. Speaking to TNIE, he said, "Madurai is referred to as Kadamavanam in ancient literature. At present, however, the number of Kadamba trees in the region has reduced greatly. One of the surviving Neer Kadamba trees is situated at the Balamurugan temple. Hence, in view of Thai Poosam, we have planted three saplings of the tree at the temple."

A grand affair in Palani

Thai Poosam festivities kicked off in a grand fashion at the Dhandayudhapani temple in Palani, Dindigul district. HR&CE department started the distribution of free food for 20,000 devotees every day. Earlier, the holy flag at the Periyanayaki Amman temple was hoisted by the temple priest on February 5, making the beginning of the festival. Following the completion of the celestial wedding ceremony on February 10, a large number of devotees, including those on Padayatra, entered the Palani temple on Tuesday morning. The temple car festival was conducted the same evening. The festival is set to conclude on February 14.