Kin protesting girl’s death at school receive body, CM Stalin gives Rs 5L solatium

THANJAVUR: The family members of a 12-year-old girl student protesting over her death at the government higher secondary school at Pallathur in the district on Monday received her body on Tuesday after officials held talks with them. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, condoling her death, announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the student’s family.

Raising doubts that the de-worming tablet Kavibala was given at school on Monday led to her death, a crowd led by her family members staged a protest outside the Pattukkottai government hospital, where her body was kept. They demanded compensation and a government job for a family member.

On Tuesday, they continued their protest on the hospital premises.

Following this, an official team comprising Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, Superintendent of Police R Rajaram and Peravurani MLA N Ashokkumar held talks with the girl’s family members and their supporters.

Later, the collector issued a housing site patta for the parents of the student.

While the post-mortem was completed at the GH earlier in the day, the protesters received the girl’s body only later into the evening and took it to their village.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Dr B Kalaivani told TNIE that the cause of death can be ascertained only once the post-mortem report is released.

Further inquiries revealed that though the post-mortem was completed, the viscera will be sent for analysis. Based on the results of the analysis, the cause of death can be ascertained, the police said.