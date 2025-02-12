Tamil Nadu parties play down Prashant Kishor's 'strategy' for Vijay's party

CHENNAI: As the fledgling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam led by actor-politician Vijay is abuzz with intra-party brainstorming following election strategist Prashant Kishor's involvement as a special adviser to guide it towards victory in the Assembly election due in 2026, Tamil Nadu parties on Wednesday dismissed it as nothing unusual.

Asked on Kishor reportedly estimating TVK's voteshare to be "around 15-20 percent" and outlining a roadmap to increase it, DMK leader and Minister P K Sekar Babu said it was usual for every party that went to the electorate seeking votes to assert that they had 100 percent votes on their side.

In the state Assembly election due next year people are prepared to reelect "people's Chief Minister M K Stalin," and they are only waiting for the election.

Playing down Kishor's association with Vijay's party, DMK leader Kanimozhi said he was an election strategist, a "professional" who offered his services to political parties if solicited and her party was not concerned about it.

The DMK is dependent only on its party workers to face the elections and the party leaders and cadres are prepared to follow party chief Stalin's guidance and hence her party does not have any trouble, she added.

CPI(M) leader K Balakrishnan said cinema popularity alone would not guarantee success in politics; Tamil Nadu people are politically conscious and Kishor on his own cannot create something (support) for the TVK if that was not already available.

He wondered what Kishor's answer was to the recent defeat of his own Jan Suraaj party candidates in bypolls in his home state of Bihar.