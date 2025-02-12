Thai poosam at Thiruparankundram peaceful

MADURAI: The Thai poosam festival in Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram passed off peacefully on Tuesday with a sea of devotees thronging the hill shrine celebrating the occasion with religious fervour. The festival is marked by worship of Lord Murugan, the deity of war, victory, and wisdom.

The festival was the first event at the shrine after the recent temple-dargah row. Police took no chances and made adequate bandobast to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police sources, the bandobast was increased at the temple, Kasi Viswanathar temple, Sikkandar dargah, church and other important points in the area. Under the supervision of Police Commissioner J Loganathan, a total of 500 police personnel, including two deputy commissioners of police (one for traffic and another for law and order) and four assistant commissioners of police (one to monitor inside the temple, second to keep a watch on hilltop, third to keep a check on ‘Girivalam’ routes and fourth for traffic), were deployed to keep untoward incidents at bay. The police bandobast was five times larger than the previous years.

CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the crowd and other developments. “In the wake of the recent tension at the Thiruparankundram hills, home to both dargah and temple, the police strength was increased for the festival this year which bore fruit, as the event went off peacefully plus it helped police manage the huge turnout at the temple,” the source said.

When asked about a message circulating on social media claiming “people were invited for Kanduri feast at the dargah on February 18”, the police source refuted it and said the city cyber crime police have launched an investigation to track down the person sharing such false messages and trying to create tension in the area again.