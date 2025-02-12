TIDCO to unite with German university to set up knowledge city

CHENNAI: TIDCO is considering collaborations with RWTH Aachen University, Germany, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Knowledge City, being developed in 870 acres of land in Tiruvallur that will include research centres, universities and knowledge-based industries, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“Our discussions focused on leveraging German engineering excellence and technology transfer to foster industry-academia collaboration, strengthen research and development, support startups and position Tamil Nadu as a global innovation hub. We also explored potential pilot projects and next steps to accelerate our knowledge-driven economy,” Rajaa said in a post on social media.

“Tamil Nadu is on a mission to build a knowledge-driven economy, because only then can we achieve our ambition of a One Trillion Dollar economy. Our focus on innovation and collaboration ensures that we remain at the forefront of global advancements,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission hosted the team from Germany, for an engaging discussion on Tamil Nadu’s innovation ecosystem. The discussion focussed on ways to leverage industry-academia partnerships, strengthen R&D, and foster a thriving startup ecosystem to shape Tamil Nadu into a dynamic Innovation Hub.