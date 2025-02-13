Don’t test me, says AIADMK’s Sengottaiyan amid rumours

ERODE: Amid speculations of an internal rift in AIADMK, senior party leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan, speaking at a party event, said, “Do not test me."

The senior leader, whose decision to stay away from an event organised to felicitate AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sparked rumours, said he will remain a worker of the party till his last breath.

Speaking at a public meeting held to commemorate the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday, Sengottaiyan recalled his journey in the party.

“I have gone on election campaign tours with former CM J Jayalalithaa 14 times. I not only know Gobichettipalayam but entire Tamil Nadu very well. So, no one can get me into trouble. Everyone knows my political experience. I am travelling in the path laid down of MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Sengottaiyan reiterated that he did not attend the recent event organised by farmers because photos of MGR and Jayalalithaa were not on the invitation.

“There are several opinions on this matter but I’m not worried about them. I work for the party without self-interest. Even when opportunities came my way, I always thought the party should stay united. No one should forget this, and my only request is that, do not test me. Giving up things for others has been my way, because I am following MGR’s path. I am saying this so that people will understand,” the MLA said.

“This meeting is being held here on the instruction of our general secretary and leader of opposition,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a large number of AIADMK cadre gathered in front of Sengottaiyan’s house, setting off speculation that he is holding consultations on his next move. However, he said it was a usual gathering of supporters.