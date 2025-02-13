Tamil Nadu invites France’s GIFAS for strategic collaboration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Wednesday invited Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS), the French Aerospace Industries Association that has many industry leaders as its members, to visit Tamil Nadu for in-depth discussions on strategic collaboration, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.

This comes after Sandeep Nanduri, managing director of TIDCO delivered a presentation in the presence of Frederic Parisot, CEO of GIFAS, during Aero India 2025, highlighting TN’s potential in the sector.

He highlighted the state’s strong MSME supplier base, which plays a pivotal role in supporting the global Aerospace & Defence (A&D) sector through cutting-edge innovation, advanced manufacturing capabilities and supply chain excellence. Tamil Nadu is rapidly emerging as a global hub for aerospace and defence, powered by its rich industrial heritage, skilled workforce and progressive policies, TIDCO stated.

India already hosts more than 60 companies that are members of GIFAS with more than 30 industrial sites operational in the country. A total of 55% of French exports to India are in the aeronautical sector and almost all of them are from GIFAS companies.