Trouble for EPS as Madras HC allows EC to probe into AIADMK leadership fight

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to proceed with the hearing and decide on issues concerning the leadership dispute in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and freezing of the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The order is seen as a setback to incumbent AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as the proceedings and any adverse outcome thereof may affect his hold in the party, which is smarting under a series of electoral debacles under his leadership.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan, however, directed the ECI to strictly confine its proceedings to the stipulations under paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, that deals with splinter groups of a political party and satisfy itself that there exists a dispute over the internal issues of the party.

The Madras High Court had granted the stay on the ECI proceedings on January 9.

ECI has the jurisdiction to settle dispute of AIADMK: HC

The bench said, “We find that the commission does not lack inherent jurisdiction or there is no total absence of jurisdiction.” Senior counsel C Aryama Sundaram, appearing for EPS, had contended that the ECI lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the representations submitted by P Ravindranath (son of former CM O Panneerselvam), KC Palanisamy, Va Pugazhendi, MG Ramachandran and Suriya Moorthy on the issues of party symbol and organisational elections.

He had also argued that the ECI cannot hold quasi-judicial proceedings.