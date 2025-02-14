Ilaiyaraaja appears before Madras HC in music rights case; says he is dedicated to music
CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja on Thursday said he did not concentrate on worldly things and has dedicated himself to music alone, while appearing before the ‘master court’ on the Madras High Court premises in relation to an ongoing case regarding rights to the music he composed.
The ace composer appeared before the master court to testify in a case filed by Music Masters Audio Video Private Limited over distribution of the music of 109 Tamil movies in digital platform, for which the company has claimed to have secured the rights.
The company’s case is that it entered into an agreement in 1997 for the rights to 109 movies including ‘Thevar Magan’, ‘Gunaa’ and ‘Pandian’ with a music label established in the name of Ilaiyaraaja’s wife.
It approached the Madras High Court in 2010, suing the composer for allegedly violating the agreement with respect to distribution of the musical works of these movies on digital platforms including YouTube channels. It had contended that the agreement was signed when the digital platforms were not streaming soundtracks.
Senior counsel Raman, representing Music Masters, cross examined Ilaiyaraaja by posing several questions, including questions regarding his earnings through composing music.
To a question on how many bungalows he owned, Ilaiyaraaja said, “I have no idea because I was not concentrating on worldly things, I dedicated myself to music.”
Referring to a question on his claim that agreements made with the company established in his wife’s name would become invalid after her demise, Ilaiyaraaja said he had said so based on his experience from past litigations.
Madras HC closes plea seeking FIR against H Raja
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a petition filed by an advocate seeking action against BJP leader H Raja for his controversial speech on the Thiruparankundram issue, during a protest held at Palanganatham on February 4.
The petitioner V Ramesh claimed that Raja’s speech created religious disharmony and fear in the minds of the public. Though he gave a representation to police seeking the registration of an FIR against Raja, no action was taken, he added. When the case was heard by Justice P Dhanabal, the additional public prosecutor said an FIR has been registered against Raja. Recording this, the judge closed the petition. ENS