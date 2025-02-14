Ilaiyaraaja appears before Madras HC in music rights case; says he is dedicated to music

CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja on Thursday said he did not concentrate on worldly things and has dedicated himself to music alone, while appearing before the ‘master court’ on the Madras High Court premises in relation to an ongoing case regarding rights to the music he composed.

The ace composer appeared before the master court to testify in a case filed by Music Masters Audio Video Private Limited over distribution of the music of 109 Tamil movies in digital platform, for which the company has claimed to have secured the rights.

The company’s case is that it entered into an agreement in 1997 for the rights to 109 movies including ‘Thevar Magan’, ‘Gunaa’ and ‘Pandian’ with a music label established in the name of Ilaiyaraaja’s wife.

It approached the Madras High Court in 2010, suing the composer for allegedly violating the agreement with respect to distribution of the musical works of these movies on digital platforms including YouTube channels. It had contended that the agreement was signed when the digital platforms were not streaming soundtracks.

Senior counsel Raman, representing Music Masters, cross examined Ilaiyaraaja by posing several questions, including questions regarding his earnings through composing music.