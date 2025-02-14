Raj Bhavan slams CM Stalin for criticising governor

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the criticism levelled by Chief Minister MK Stalin against Governor RN Ravi through his social media post on Thursday, the Raj Bhavan charged that the CM “stooped to such a low” as to use the views of a newspaper to “hang his frustrations, conceal his utter governance failure and camouflage his political insecurities.”

The Raj Bhavan, in its post on X handle, said the CM, who holds a high constitutional office, taking cover of a newspaper view, has tried to mislead the people of Tamil Nadu against the governor. “The people of Tamil Nadu are smarter than he thinks of them,” he said. He was referring to the CM’s post on the social media platform earlier on Thursday, in which he attacked the governor.

The CM, in his post, quoting a newspaper editorial, said, “It is appalling that neither the governor, the titular head of the state, has learnt anything from the repeated censuring by leading newspapers across India and constitutional experts, nor have his BJP masters in Delhi, who continue to shield and foster his actions.”