Salem Police arrest three Class 11 boys for sexually assaulting Class 7 girl

COIMBATORE: Salem Rural Police arrested three Class XI students of a government school near Attur on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class VII student, who belongs to a scheduled caste community, of the same school. Police said the incident took place on January 22 inside the school premises after school hours.

The issue came to light on February 10 after her relative informed child help line 1098. Subsequently, a team led by the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) chief Srimurali conducted inquiries in the school.

Police said one Class XI boy sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl and two other students helped him. The incident was reported to the child helpline number by a relative of the victim. After the DCPU investigation, a complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station on Wednesday and police arrested the suspects under the POCSO Act. They were sent to a juvenile home on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Gautam Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Salem district, said “The incident took place on January 22. The victim spoke about it for the first time with her classmate on February 5. Through the class teacher, it went to the knowledge of the HM and the president of PTA on February 6. They took a few days to report it. Before that they informed the parents of the victim and suspects and held an inquiry. If anything is found in the course of investigation and if anyone had tried to hide the matter, action will be initiated against them.”

Repeated attempts to contact M Kabeer, Chief Educational Officer, Salem, went in vain.

TN BJP president K Annamalai in a post on ‘X’ alleged that the PTA president is from the DMK and that he tried to settle the issue by himself and delayed informing police.