Tamil Nadu lowers height requirement for women bus conductors to 150 cm

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may see more women conductors on government buses in the next few months as the state transport department has revised the height requirement for female conductors by 10cm from 160cm to 150cm. Applicants, however, must still have a minimum weight of 45kg.

Of the 26,000 buses being operated across the state, about 19,500 of them are government buses while the rest are private ones. Though the combined workers strength of eight state transport corporations is about 90,000, there are only a handful of women conductors in the state.

The relaxation in the eligibility norm will benefit both the daughters and spouses of transport workers who lost their lives on duty, allowing them to secure jobs on compassionate grounds. It will also facilitate new conductor appointments in MTC and six other transport corporations.

A G.O. was issued by department secretary K Phanindra Reddy two weeks ago. The State Express Transport Corporation, which operates long-distance buses, is exempted from these amended rules since it hires driver-cum-conductors.