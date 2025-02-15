DMK government has failed to protect people from terror: BJP president K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the DMK has failed to protect people of Tamil Nadu from terror acts.

Speaking in a meeting organised by right-wing outfits at RS Puram on Friday evening to mark the 27th anniversary of 1998 serial bomb blasts, Annamalai accused the DMK government of covering up the 2022 car blast as a cylinder blast, for political reasons.

“DMK is utilizing the minorities and once they realise it, they themselves would remove it from power in 2026. There is no minority or majority when it comes to opposing terror. All should join together to fight against terrorism,” he said.

Also, he said the DMK government has failed to provide hope for the blast victims and it is essential for the next generation of voters to remember the past 28 years and understand the consequences of bad governance.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said people have been made to forget the tragedies. “But people of Coimbatore, unlike others, will not forget the incident even after 27 years. It is unfortunate that DMK government, instead of addressing the reasons behind terrorism, is glorifying villains as heroes. Many people linked to this blast were released. It gives a message that innocents can be harmed without consequence and DMK will support if it aligns to their vote bank.”

Further, Surya said police personnel who bore the brunt of the blasts were not rewarded but instead were made to salute the master mind SA Basha during his funeral. It demoralizes the police force, he added

“When the DMK government is removed and BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, we will honour the police officers who laid down their lives fighting terrorism. Supporting DMK is supporting terrorism. In 2026 when BJP forms the government in the state, it will put end to ISIS related activities and protect the state.”

Leaders of several saffron outfits took part in the event.