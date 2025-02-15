Steps on to give honorarium to more women: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Addressing a mass wedding ceremony, organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed that steps are being taken by the state government to increase the number of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.

“Following the directives of the Chief Minister M K Stalin, steps are being taken to extend the benefits to even more women in the coming months,” he said, adding that more that 1.15 crore women have already benefited under the scheme.

The HR&CE department organised the marriage ceremony for 30 couples in the city. During his address, Udhayanidhi said that the previous AIADMK government put a hold on the state-sponsored wedding scheme. However, under the present government led by CM Stalin, the initiative was revived in 2022 by HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu. “Since then, nearly 1,800 weddings have been conducted under this scheme,” he noted.