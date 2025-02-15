Three arrested for killing two youths in Mayiladuthurai; police says 'victims unconnected to accused'

MAYILADUTHURAI: Two young men were fatally stabbed when they attempted to intervene in an altercation near Muttam in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday night.

The victims' families alleged that the attack was retaliation for opposing illegal liquor sales, but the police stated that they were killed while trying to prevent an assault on another individual.

B Sakthi (20), an engineering student from Srinivasapuram, and his relative K Harish (25) from Muttam sustained fatal injuries during the attack. M Thangadurai (28), R Rajkumar (24), and M Mooventhan (24), all from Muttam, were arrested for the murder.

"One of the accused, Mooventhan, had a dispute with Dinesh. On Friday night, Mooventhan and his relatives attempted to assault Dinesh. However, Sakthi and Harish became involved and were killed. The victims and the accused did not have any vendetta," said Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin.

According to sources, the conflict began on 13 February when Dinesh allegedly hurled slurs at Mooventhan while passing by him on a motorcycle in Muttam. This led to an altercation, but bystanders intervened and separated them.