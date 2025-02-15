Three teachers held for delay in reporting Pocso case in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Personnel from the All-Women Police Station (AWPS) at Attur in Salem district arrested on Friday three teachers, including the headmaster, of the government school where a Class 7 girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste was sexually assaulted by three Class 11 boys on January 22.

The three teachers, including a woman, have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly failing to report the issue to police on time.

The girl first told about the sexual assault to her classmate on February 5 and she informed the teacher. The teacher alerted the headmaster and parent-teacher association the next day. They did not inform police and conducted an inquiry.

The issue came to light on February 10 when the girl’s relative informed child helpline 1098. A team led by the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) conducted inquiries in the school and lodged a police complaint which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

On Friday, Salem district AIADMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the school management committee which had dealt with the issue without informing the police.