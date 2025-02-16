Karur criminal nabbed by cops dies in hospital

KARUR: A 36-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after sustaining a leg fracture while allegedly trying to escape from the police on February 6 died on Thursday.

According to the police, Shankar alias ‘Vettu’ Shankar of Karuppathur near Lalapettai got into an altercation with Nagaraj of the same locality. It intensified when Shankar hacked the latter with a machete. Nagaraj was soon admitted to a hospital, and based on his complaint, the Lalapettai police set out on a search for Shankar.

On information, Shankar was tracked down to Pillapalayam. When the police attempted to arrest him on February 6, Shankar tried to escape by jumping off a bridge, sustaining a fracture in the left leg. He was then admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital the same day. He, however, died without responding to treatment on February 13, the police said. His body was handed over to his relatives the same day.