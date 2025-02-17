Private nursing college correspondent arrested for operating institution without registration

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The correspondent of a private nursing college for women near Aruppukottai was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly operating the institution without proper registration.

According to official sources, the college, run by De'cock Jackson of Ramasamipuram, has been functioning without registration for nearly two years. The institution had around 526 female students from the surrounding region, pursuing nursing courses.

The issue came to light after students alleged that the institution did not have proper registration, prompting an inquiry by health department officials. The inquiry further confirmed the allegations were true, sources added. Following the demands of the students and parents, the college management returned the students' original documents, and also assured to refund their fees shortly.

Meanwhile, the revenue department officials filed a complaint against the correspondent, accusing him of cheating the students. A case was registered with the Aruppukottai Town Police and an investigation was initiated. Subsequently, the correspondent was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.