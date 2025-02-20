Father hacks three children, his wife over denial of alleged extramarital affair

COIMBATORE: In a domestic dispute over an extramarital affair, a man went on a killing spree and allegedly hacked his son, two daughters, and 38-year-old wife with a sickle near Attur in Salem district early on Wednesday.

While son Arulprakash (5) and daughter A Vidyadharani (13) died on the spot, wife Dhavamani (38), and second daughter A Arulkumari (10) are being treated for near-fatal injuries at the government medical college hospital in Salem.

The accused, Ashok Kumar (42), is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital after he tried to end his life by injuring himself, police said. The family was residing at Krishnapuram village at Gangavalli taluk in Salem district.

Ashok Kumar, a daily-wage labourer at Neyveli in Cuddalore district, used to quarrel with his wife whenever he returned home. On Tuesday evening, he returned home and started quarrelling again, police said.

Suspect was drunk during attack: SP

In the early hours of Wednesday, Dhavamani’s neighbours heard screams from the house. When they rushed there, they found the three children, along with their mother, lying in a pool of blood. Ashok Kumar was also found outside the home with injuries.