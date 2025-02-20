Former SI fined Rs 50K for assaulting man in lockup in TN

TIRUNELVELI: The former sub-inspector of Seevalaperi police station was fined Rs 50,000 by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for brutally attacking a man with a lathi and stick on his thighs, buttocks and palms after stripping him in 2019, on Wednesday. The man was taken into custody over a land dispute when he was assaulted.

SHRC member V Kannadasan also recommended departmental action against the accused SI, K Sudhan.

The victim, Y Kaspar William of Madathupatti village, had alleged that his crops were damaged by a private company installing windmills with the help of one Selvaraj and his son Gnanaprakasam. The father and son allegedly threatened him and supported the company. William lodged a complaint with Seevalaperi police, but no action was taken. Later, Selvaraj and Gnanaprakasam assaulted William, prompting the latter to file another complaint.

He was then admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for treatment. William also approached the Gangaikondan police and the superintendent of police, seeking justice.

On January 13, 2019, Sudhan called William to the police station and placed him in lockup. He allegedly stripped William and assaulted him with a lathi and a palm stick. Sudhan also forced William to sit on the floor and continued beating him, including on his feet, and slapped him.

He also prevented William's parents from meeting him and took cash from him before taking him to TvMCH. When the doctor inquired about his injuries, William explained what happened. He was later remanded by a judicial magistrate.

During the SHRC hearing, Sudhan denied the allegations, claiming that William was arrested in a criminal case and that his injuries were caused by a fall. However, in his order on Wednesday, Kannadasan stated that the complainant had established through oral and documentary evidence that Sudhan had assaulted him. "The same was noted by the magistrate in the remand order," he added. Kannadasan imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Sudhan and recommended departmental action against him. He recommended the state government pay Rs 50,000 to the victim and collect the same from Sudhan.