Japan firm Murata enters India with TN plant

CHENNAI: Japanese electronics giant and key iPhone components manufacturer Murata Manufacturing is setting up a factory at OneHub Chennai Industrial Park to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors, marking its entry into Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, in a post on ‘X’, said, “We’ve been in discussions with Murata for about a year, and after multiple meetings, we are thrilled to see them kickstart production in Tamil Nadu!

The company plans to fully scale up operations by the financial year 2026. With this, Murata aims to gain hands-on experience in factory operations in India, laying the groundwork for future manufacturing expansion in the country-there’s much more to come!”

Addressing concerns that India’s part in manufacturing is being seen as limited to assembly operations, he added, “Watch how the supply chain shift is unfolding!” Murata’s entry into Tamil Nadu follows arrival of major global players like Corning and Jabil, reinforcing the state’s growing status as a hub for advanced electronics manufacturing.

Murata to ship multilayer ceramic capacitors

“Over the last couple of years, Chief Minister M K Stalin has had us on our toes with the mission of bringing more of the electronics value chain to Tamil Nadu by attracting key component manufacturers. This is a critical step in our goal of scaling electronics exports tenfold to $100 billion, and the results are evident for all to see!” Rajaa said.