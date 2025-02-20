Pondy power workers seek filling up of staff vacancies

PUDUCHERRY: Engineers and labourers of the Puducherry Power Station, under the banner of the Puducherry Electrical Engineers and Workers Welfare Association, staged a hunger strike on Wednesday, demanding urgent resolution of long-standing issues.

Workers from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam gathered at the Electricity Department Head Office to protest against the alleged inaction of the power department administration. According to the Joint Action Committee, the government and the power sector authorities are pushing for privatisation while failing to address staff shortage. Their key demands include immediate recruitment to fill vacancies through promotions and direct appointments, regularisation of temporary staff, salary revisions, and updated appointment guidelines.

“A thousand vacant posts have increased the burden on existing employees, and the rising number of e-subscribers and substations have worsened the situation. Many workers have remained in the same position for over 15 years without promotion,” a spokesperson said.