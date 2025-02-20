Tiruchy RTOs struggle with only four inspectors; licence, registration delays mount

TIRUCHY: The presence of only four motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) as against the sanctioned strength of 14 in the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) of the district is leading to increasing complaints of a weeks-long wait for applicants to receive their driving licence or to have their vehicles registered.

While the vehicle inspectors themselves mention having raised the need for filling up the vacancies at the earliest, they say little has been done to improve the situation prevailing over the past three years.

Hundreds, including employees of driving schools and vehicle showrooms, visit the three RTO offices — Tiruchy West, East and Srirangam — operating within the city limits as well as the five-unit offices functioning out of the rural areas of Thiruverumbur, Manapparai, Lalgudi, Musiri and Thuraiyur every day for availing of various services. The visitors move for new driving licence, vehicle registration, hypothecation, and fitness certificate, among others.

The availability of only four MVIs and an in-charge inspector for the whole of the offices to process such requests, however, has left the applicants with little choice but to brace for prolonged inconvenience.

That only 2,700 of the 3,500 applications for driving licence received on average at the RTO offices in a month are processed seems to support as a case in point.

Even as the non-availability of inspectors during the scheduled slots is cited as reason for pending applications, it is equally blamed for the irregular night vehicle checks and the lack of timely inspection of vehicles involved in accidents.