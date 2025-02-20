TN issues memo to ex-member of Bharathiar University V-C committee

COIMBATORE: The higher education department has issued a memo to the head of the social work department FX Lovelina Little Flower for allegedly violating the delegation of powers in administration while she served as member of the Vice Chancellor (V-C) committee of Bharathiar University.

According to sources, the memo was issued to Lovelina on February 7 by the V-C committee convenor, who is also the higher education department secretary. The memo details 14 violations Lovelina committed during her tenure as member of the committee.

It stated that qualification approval of professors for promotion as principals in affiliated colleges should have been done with the approval of the convenor, but eight principals were appointed by Lovelina sans the convenor’s approval.

Also, the qualification approval of teachers, Board of Studies (BOS) and extension of autonomous status for colleges, etc, should have been processed with the approval of the convenor, but 52 such approvals were issued without consent. Besides, the convenor mentioned in the memo about several violations in expenditure files, among others. Lovelina has been directed to issue an explanation within 15 days.