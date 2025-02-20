TN's Marlimund forest fire doused in five hours

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris forest division officials commenced an investigation into the cause of the forest fire at Marlimund, after the forest team doused the fire at 5pm on Wednesday evening, following five hours of struggle.

The forest fire started at 12pm on Wednesday allegedly due to excess heat in the area.

A team of 12 forest staff from Ooty North forest range doused the fire and the easy availability of water at the Marlimund lake nearby aided them to bring the fire under control soon.

A senior official of the Nilgiris forest division said, “We have been probing into the mishap. After assessment, it was identified that an acre of vegetation was destroyed in the fire and so far this year, three forest fire incidents have occurred within the division, including the Glenmorgan forest fire on Wednesday.”

He added that a few shrubs and camphor trees have been destroyed in the forest fire, but no injuries or causalities have been reported to wildlife or humans.

“We have also been raising awareness among tourists and motorists to avoid throwing cigarette buds and we are also monitoring people who enter the forest,” the official further stated.