Two children drown in pond near school in Sivaganga, teacher dismissed

SIVAGANGA: Two children, aged four and eight, died after allegedly drowning in a small pond near their school at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Wednesday morning.

Finding negligence from the part of the school authorities, the district education department dismissed school teacher Thaimary and suspended Kumari Ammal, an anganwadi worker.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Shobita (8), daughter of Sasikumar, and her cousin Krishmika (4), daughter of Kannan. While Shobita is a student of government primary school, Krishmika was enrolled in an anganwadi centre in the locality. The girls were reported missing from the facilities in the afternoon.

Subsequently, the parents started to search for the girls and later they were found dead in a small pond located on the other side of the school. It is learnt that the children had gone to attend nature's call, but drowned. A case was registered, but parents along with relatives staged a protest seeking action against the school authorities. They left the spot after being pacified by the police, sources added.

When contacted, a top official from the education department said, "School teacher Thaimary had already retired, and was on extension. Hence, we have dismissed her from service immediately."