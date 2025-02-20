Two non-Brahmin priests appeal to CM to take part in consecration ritual

TIRUCHY: Two non-Brahmin priests of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple of Kumara Vayalur here on Tuesday alleged that they have never been allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity since their appointment on August 14, 2021.
They appealed to chief minister MK Stalin, HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu and other authorities to take steps for their entry inside, including their participation in Kumbabhishekam (consecration ceremony) scheduled for Wednesday.
The two priests, S Prabu (34) and S Jayapal (34), from Tiruchy alleged that they have been excluded from the rituals in Yaga Salai as well for the consecration. “We should be allowed to participate in both the Kumbabhishekam and the Murugan sanctum sanctorum rituals and be treated equally,” they said in their petition filed with the chief minister's special cell on Tuesday.
The two were appointed by the government following training under a state scheme to appoint aspirants from all Hindu castes in state-run temples. They were appointed as priests at the Vayalur Murugan Temple in Tiruchy under the scheme (‘Anaivarum Archagar Aagalam').
In the petition, they alleged, “Since our appointment, we have only been allowed to serve in the Vinayagar and Navagraha sanctum sanctorum. We have not been allowed to enter the Murugan sanctum sanctorum and perform rituals. Nobody has ever raised any complaints or pointed out any shortcomings in our adherence to the mantras and rituals. But the Sivachariyars do not treat us in the same way. They do not allow us entry into the main sanctum sanctorum. Excluding us based on caste is painful.”
Addressing the media, the counsel of Archagar Payirchipetra Manavargal Sangam, S Vanchinathan, said, “The two priests have sent a communication to CM Stalin, HR&CE minister Sekar Babu and other authorities concerned seeking justice. Sekar Babu must respond to the issue,” he said, adding that the CM should make sure the two priests take part in the consecration ceremony.
Meanwhile, a peace talk was held at the Srirangam taluk office on this issue wherein the officials of HR&CE were informed that the two priests must be involved in all rituals as per the government order.
(With inputs from Vignesh V in Madurai)