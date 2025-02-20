Two non-Brahmin priests appeal to CM to take part in consecration ritual

TIRUCHY: Two non-Brahmin priests of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple of Kumara Vayalur here on Tuesday alleged that they have never been allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity since their appointment on August 14, 2021.

They appealed to chief minister MK Stalin, HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu and other authorities to take steps for their entry inside, including their participation in Kumbabhishekam (consecration ceremony) scheduled for Wednesday.

The two priests, S Prabu (34) and S Jayapal (34), from Tiruchy alleged that they have been excluded from the rituals in Yaga Salai as well for the consecration. “We should be allowed to participate in both the Kumbabhishekam and the Murugan sanctum sanctorum rituals and be treated equally,” they said in their petition filed with the chief minister's special cell on Tuesday.

The two were appointed by the government following training under a state scheme to appoint aspirants from all Hindu castes in state-run temples. They were appointed as priests at the Vayalur Murugan Temple in Tiruchy under the scheme (‘Anaivarum Archagar Aagalam').