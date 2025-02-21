18 pharmacies in Coimbatore, Nilgiri face action for drug sale violations

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has suspended the licences of 16 private pharmacies in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts and revoked licence of two others in Coimbatore in the last one year for violating rules regarding sale of habit-forming drugs and MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) kits.

“There are over 2,200 private pharmacies in Coimbatore and 250 in Nilgiris that come under the Coimbatore zone of Drugs control administration. Pharmacies must avoid over-the-counter sale, particularly of scheduled drugs and MTP kits. They have to maintain a record for sale of such drugs which would be monitored by drug inspectors,” said S Marimuthu, Assistant Director of Drug Control, Coimbatore zone

Explaining steps taken by the Drugs Control Department to prevent drug abuse, Marimuthu added, “We have tightened norms for sale of schedule drugs like sedatives, painkillers, MTP kits and syringes. No one can buy them without prescription from a doctor. We have told pharmacies to check the prescription by contacting the doctor if any sensitive drug is prescribed. This will also help to check if the prescription is original. “

“Though pharmacies attached to hospitals have permission to sell MTP kits, they should furnish records whenever we ask. Those who violate the rules would be punished under section 27(d) of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act. It entitles imprisonment of not less than one year which may be extended to two years with fine of not less than Rs 20,000,” Marimuthu further said.