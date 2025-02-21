Drone survey for property tax levy scrapped: Minister KN Nehru

COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration, urban and water Supply KN Nehru on Thursday said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued orders to cancel drone survey of properties for the purpose of levying property tax across the state. Further, he said penalty would not be imposed on defaulters whose properties have been assessed using drones and only property tax would be collected from the owners.

The minister told this to mediapersons in Coimbatore after chairing a meeting with representatives and officers of local bodies from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Krishnagiri districts.

When asked about people in village panchayats opposing merger with urban local bodies, the minister said, “There is no place to dump garbage in villages. The agricultural areas and built up areas are planned for annexure. However, if panchayat people petition us, it will be reviewed.”

When asked if an integrated bus terminus would be built at Vellalore, he hinted it may not materialise. “A lot of money has been spent till now for developing the terminal. We are looking if any alternative arrangement can be made. People have been demanding that a bus terminal be set up in the suburbs. If they choose the place for the purpose, we would consider it,” he said.

On the 24x7 drinking water supply project in Coimbatore city, Nehru said, “The project was to be completed in August 2025, but the firm is delaying it. There was a delay in obtaining clearances on the National Highway and in digging the roads. Soon all the works will be completed and the road will be constructed.”

Ministers V Senthil Balaji, S Muthusamy, MP Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, M Mathiventhan,and R Rajendran participated in the review meeting.