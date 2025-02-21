ECI has no jurisdiction over internal affairs of AIADMK, says Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has reiterated that the ECI has no jurisdiction over the internal affairs of the party and that the petitions filed by Ramkumar Adityan and others before the commission should be rejected without any consideration.

In his written response on behalf of the AIADMK, Palaniswami gave a detailed account of what had happened since 2017. Palaniswami also pointed out the petitioner has not claimed that the petitioner “is the party” or that any particular “group is the party” and therefore there is no question of granting any relief.

He said the petitioner has only sought to re-agitate the issues that have become final by the Supreme Court and which are clearly covered by the matters as filed before the civil court and the same cannot be taken up by the commission.

“The commission, as rightly stated before the Madras High Court and in various other proceedings, does not have the jurisdiction to venture into the internal affairs of the political party. More so in the present case as the matters are squarely covered by the Orders of the Civil Coufts and pending proceedings before civil court,” he added.