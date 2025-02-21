Madras HC asks state if caste names in government institutions can be removed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the state whether caste names in government-run institutions could be removed as done in the case of such appendages in the names of streets.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing petitions, including the one regarding the election to the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, raised the question to Advocate General (AG) PS Raman.

“Now, what is it about the caste names that are used by the government for educational institutions like schools,” the judge asked and pointed out it was the government that set up a one-man commission to address caste differences among students. One of the recommendations of the panel is to remove caste names from educational institutions.

He said certain types of welfare schools are still carrying the name of the particular caste even though the situation has largely changed. He directed the AG to spell out the stand of the government, in this regard, in the affidavit to be filed in the court about whether societies, carrying the name of a particular caste and with a bylaw that allows only persons belonging to that community to become members, can be registered under the relevant Acts for registering societies. Stating about certain other petitions, the judge noted there are caste discriminations in Christian and Muslim religions too.

The AG replying to certain queries of the judge, noted Section 9 of TN Societies Registration Act bars registration of societies with undesirable names, obscene or against decency or decorum or promotes disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between religious, racial, language or communities.

However, he said he would get instructions from the government whether caste associations - with names of the castes and the bylaws permitting only the persons belonging to the particular caste - could be registered under the Act.