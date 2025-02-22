Farmers flag issues in paddy procurement in Madurai

MADURAI/ RAMANATHAPURAM: Responding to allegations levelled by farmers over the political interference in paddy procurement, Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha assured to take action. Meanwhile, farmers alleged that they are forced to pay up to Rs 70-Rs 80/bag as commission at the direct procurement centres.

During the agricultural grievances meeting in Madurai on Friday, Manavala Kannan, a farmer of Nattarpatti village, suddenly broke into tears, alleging that though he had taken his harvested paddy to a DPC in Chellampatti block, he could not sell it there, as he had refused to pay the commission demanded by local political leaders and workers.

"While officials and the collector advised farmers not to pay money for procurement through DPCs, I was made to wait for five days since I refused to pay Rs 70/bag as commission. I was forced to pay the commission to procure the paddy. Despite raising the issue, no action was taken against the political leader," Kannan said.

Similarly, several other farmers raised complaints that they were asked to pay commission of Rs 50-Rs 80/bag at DPCs. Farmers alleged that the TNCSC officials have failed to address the issues.

Collector Sangeetha said the district administration will take action against anyone, even politicos, if they hinder farmers at DPCs in Madurai. She also advised farmers not to pay any commission at DPC, and asked farmers to prevent traders from putting paddy at DPCs instead of farmers. At present, about 117 DPCs have been opened in Madurai for procuring Samba paddy.

Regarding the objection to setting up SIPCOT and jail construction works in Madurai, the collector elaborated on the need to establish SIPCOT in Madurai to bring about growth in the industrial sector. She assured that no waterbodies or temples situated in the proposed areas will be affected in the works.

As farmers under the Periyar main canal irrigation raised concern about illegal tapping of water from the irrigation canal, the collector ordered the officials to file a criminal case and take immediate action to clear the pipelines.

Similarly during the farmers grievances meeting held in Ramanathapuram, farmers raised concern about animal intrusion, crop damage and maintenance of irrigation tanks and waterbodies. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assured to take action.