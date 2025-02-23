30-year-old tractor driver attempts suicide at AWPS police station as SI passes lewd comments

THOOTHUKUDI: A 30-year-old tractor driver allegedly attempted to die by suicide at the Kovilpatti All Women Police Station after complaining that the police were trying to separate him from his estranged wife, instead of reuniting them. The victim, Mariraj (30) of Kurumalai, has been admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital, and is in stable condition.

Sources said Mariraj and Murugalakshmi have been living separately due to differences. The couple has a four-year-old daughter. Recently, Murugalakshmi lodged a complaint with Kovilpatti AWPS demanding to recover a four-sovereign gold chain, Aadhaar card and other documents, from her husband. Mariraj, who came to attend the inquiry on Friday, handed over the documents to the police and allegedly took the extreme step at the station.

Mariraj said he was saddened as he could not meet his daughter. He alleged that Murugalakshmi has been lodging false complaints against him at Koppampatti station and Kovilpatti AWPS, which has been affecting him psychologically, making him unable to concentrate on his farm work.

Instead of offering counselling to settle the issues, the police at the AWPS threatened me to hand over the documents and identity cards to Murugalakshmi, he said, adding that the woman sub-inspector also passed lewd comments against him at the station, after he pleaded to be reunited with his wife.

