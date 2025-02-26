Congress protests Amit Shah’s Kovai visit; Tamil Nadu will rise above hate, says president

COIMBATORE: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said the union government should not implement any policy decisions that would reduce representation for Tamil Nadu in Parliament. “Do not marginalise people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil soil has a unique character.

Don’t try to trigger the people. Do not try to create riots in Tamil Nadu. You cannot do anything you want just because the people are silent. They will rise above hate,” he told media persons after leading a protest in Coimbatore on Tuesday opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit.

Hundreds of TNCC cadre took part in the protest that was staged to condemn the union government for not releasing funds for education sector and disaster relief to Tamil Nadu and also Amit Shah’s visit. The cadre held black flags, black balloons and placards with slogans criticising Shah.

Selvaperunthagai said the union government was planning to reduce Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu to eight based on population. “Tamil Nadu is a state that is devoted to the nation. The people of Tamil Nadu love everyone. To control the population, to eliminate food shortages and hunger, the rulers of that time introduced family planning. The Tamil Nadu government and the people of Tamil Nadu followed this wholeheartedly.”

“Can the Centre say it will reduce eight parliamentary seats as a punishment for this? Is this social justice,” the Congress leader asked.