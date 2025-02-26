Three ex-cops get 10-year jail for sexual harassment in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: A Dindigul court on Tuesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to three retired police officers, including a Sembatti police station inspector in Dindigul, for sexually harassing a woman.

Principal Sub-Judge V Deepa of Dindigul sub-court held retired Inspector Rangasamy (77) along with police officers Veera Devan (67) and Chinna Devan (68), guilty of all charges. They were awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and were slapped with a fine of Rs 36,000. The judgment comes two decades after the incident.

Speaking to TNIE, Public Prosecutor A K Shanmuga Parthiban said, “M Sakthivel, a dailywager, from Sedapatti in Sempatti, and his wife Kowsalya were taken to Sempatti police station for investigation in a theft case in their neighbourhood in February 2001.”

During investigation, Sakthivel and Kowsalya were harassed. Later, Kowsalya was sexually harassed by Inspector Rangasamy and police officers Veera Devan and Chinna Devan in the midnight of February 20, 2001. Later, the couple was allowed to go back home.

Kowsalya attempted suicide, but was rescued by her neighbours and admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital. Meanwhile, Sakthivel ended his life a few days later. The RDO inquiry was ordered on the issue, and the order was submitted to the Dindigul Court.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)