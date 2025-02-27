Forest department solar fencing to thwart elephant attacks in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A proposal for the installation of hanging solar-powered fences to prevent elephants from entering farmlands in Dindigul, particularly in Oddanchatram and Palani, has been sent to the state forest department by the local forest division of the district. The proposal aims to set up solar fences in areas including Chatrapatti, Bethelpuram, Pongala Patti and Kesi Patti, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, K Sathiyaseelan, a farmer, expressed distress over the recent jumbo attacks in Palani and Oddanchatram. "Most of them arrive in herds, and sometimes lone elephants also create problems. Many think that the coconut groves are unaffected by elephant raids. But in reality, they are the most affected. Small coconut trees aged below three years often get completely uprooted by the jumbos. Since elephants cannot be relocated, farmers have been facing huge losses in their farmlands."

Gopal, a farmer, told TNIE, "We welcome the forest department's decision (to send the proposal), as Oddanchatram and its surrounding areas are severely affected by elephants, which are 20-24 in number. Since the plantations and farmlands are located within just one kilometre of the forest boundary, these elephants cross these boundaries in search of food. For the past five years, this has been the case. A few years ago, Kumki elephants were brought and the wild ones were chased out. Despite such efforts, elephants continue to destroy the plantations. In the first week of January, two kumki elephants — Chinna Thambi from Topslip and Krishan from Mudumalai — were brought here to chase the elephants in the Kannivadi forest range."

When contacted by TNIE, an official from the forest department (Dindigul) said that there has been an ever increasing number of elephant attacks on farmlands over the past few months in Oddanchatram. "As farmers have been distressed over these attacks, we are planning to install solar-powered fences in various parts of Ottanchandran and Kannivadi. The proposed areas include Chatrapatti, Bethelpuram, Pongala Patti and Kesi Patti. Around 9km-long solar fencing is proposed and it could be split across several locations at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Besides, hanging solar fences is not something new, as it has already been installed in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri," the official said.