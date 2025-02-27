Suspended postal assistant arrested for swindling Rs 5 crore from depositors

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district cybercrime police recently arrested a suspended postal assistant, who was wanted in a cheating case for swindling Rs 5 crore from customers, in 2024.

According to police, S Amarnath of Aruppukottai was attached with the Sivakasi Head Post Office and was posted at the Aruppukottai Head Post Office on deputation. While the central government releases the interest for depositors at the end of every financial year, Amarnath did not disburse the interest to the account holders, and instead, transferred it to his account.

He also misused the credentials of another postal staff member. The incident was discovered during an audit by the department, and a memo was issued to Amarnath, who absconded.

Based on a complaint from the postal department, the police registered a case in 2024 and formed special teams to nab him. He was arrested and Rs 4.25 crore was recovered from his bank account. They have initiated a process to recover the rest of the swindled money.