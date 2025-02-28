Pondy cops bust pan-India crypto gang that cheated investors of Rs 3 crore, arrest two

PUDUCHERRY: The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Puducherry, has cracked down on a massive pan India fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme that has duped as many as 11 investors in Puducherry of approximately Rs 3.4 crore and several other victims in others states. The CCPS have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to an official release, the accused, Nitish Jain and Aravind used to lure the victims with promises of high returns on investments but later prevented them from withdrawing their funds or receiving the cryptocurrency TCX which was later found to be fake. As per the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (C&I) Narra Chaitanya and Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Dr Bascarane, the fraud was orchestrated through an elaborate scheme, including a grand inauguration ceremony in 2022 featuring celebrities like Tammanah, Kajol Agarwal as special guests at places like Mumbai, and Coimbatore respectively. Within three months of the event, over 100 people had invested, contributing over Rs 1.10 crore. To gain investors’ trust, the fraudulent company gifted luxury cars to top investors. Additionally, the accused organised a lavish event on a cruise ship in Mumbai to further attract potential investors.

Investigations by Puducherry Cyber police uncovered that the accused received funds directly into accounts registered under the name “Hify Circle.” They also developed a deceptive online dashboard displaying fake investment details and non-existent TCX coins, which could neither be exchanged nor utilised. The company and its website were eventually shut down, leaving investors defrauded.