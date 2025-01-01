Madurai records over 100 fever cases in last few weeks

MADURAI: Fever cases have gone up in several parts of Madurai district for the past few weeks, with as many as 106 persons receiving treatment as in-patients at various private and government medical facilities, including Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai city), currently in the district. However, no fatalities related to dengue or malaria cases have been reported so far.

Speaking to TNIE, Cross Society (Madurai) Coordinator Rajkumar said, "Earlier, these cases of seasonal fever would last for 3-4 days, but nowadays, it extends beyond 5-6 days. At times, fever cases are triggered by rain as well. My son recently caught a fever, and recovered after taking medicines for three days. Subsequently, I caught fever, and took blood tests to check symptoms of dengue and malaria, but none was positive. Besides, I have noticed a hike in the number of people suffering from fever and seeking treatment at many private hospitals across Madurai district."

When contacted, District Health Officer (Madurai) Dr P Kumaraguruparan said that at present, there are 106 fever cases in the entire district. "These cases can be clearly attributed to the season and cold weather. The patients are currently undergoing treatment at primary and urban health centres, GRH and private hospitals. The condition of all those who have been admitted in the last few days remains stable. While three dengue cases were reported in the last week, none were reported in the last two days. No fatalities have also been recorded so far," he added.