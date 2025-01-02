80-year-old woman picked up on bike, sexually assaulted near Krishnagiri forest

KRISHNAGIRI: An elderly woman, believed to be 80- year-old, was allegedly sexually assaulted near Berandapalli forest on Tuesday evening.

According to Hosur AWPS, the woman is a widow from Kelamangalam and has been seeking alms for the past few weeks in Hosur bus stand. Three months ago, when she was seeking alms, she was rescued by an NGO and handed over to her daughter, who is residing near Kelamangalam. A month ago, she returned to the bus stand.

A police officer said, “On Tuesday evening, an unidentified man riding a bike told the woman that he would take her to her daughter. He took her to a forest near Berandapalli along Krishnagiri-Hosur highway and sexually assaulted her. Passersby spotted the woman, who had sustained injuries. She was admitted to Hosur government hospital around 7.30 pm.”

On Wednesday afternoon she was referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and is recovering, health department sources said.

Based on her complaint, Hosur All Women’s Police registered a case. Two special teams are probing.

Police further said the woman suffered minor injury on Monday afternoon when she was hit by a bus in Hosur bus stand. She was treated as outpatient in the Hosur GH.