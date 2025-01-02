DMK govt gave jobs only to 40,000 people in three years: PMK

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the state government led by DMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has said it has provided jobs only to 40,000 people in the last three years. The party further urged the state government to take steps to provide more jobs to educated youth.

In a statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his concern over the “lethargic” attitude of the government over providing government jobs to the youth, citing the TNPSC’s annual report for 2024 that revealed a total of 10,701 youth were given government jobs in various departments. He pointed out that the DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies and create 2 lakh new jobs.

“In the last four years, the Dravidian model government has provided jobs to only 40,000 individuals. This is an unforgivable betrayal of educated youth in the state,” he slammed.

Meanwhile, PMK’s women’s wing has scheduled a protest at Vallavar Kottam for Thursday seeking justice for the Anna University sexual assault survivor.