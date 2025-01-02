Fire breaks out in Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, no casualties reported

RAMANATHAPURAM: A fire broke out at the Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital during the midnight hours. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Official sources said that the fire alarm went off in the second-floor administrative wing of the hospital during the night. Although the sprinklers managed to contain the fire, smoke engulfed the third and fourth floors of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the situation was brought under control after nearly an hour.
An investigation revealed that an electrical short circuit in the administrative wing caused the fire.
Thanks to the swift action of the medical staff on duty, who relocated the patients immediately after hearing the fire alarm, no casualties occurred.
The electricity for the building was restored by 1 pm after addressing the issue. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, along with Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh and other officials, inspected the site to assess the incident.
Speaking to TNIE, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, the Ramanathapuram district collector, said, "The fire incident occurred in the inverter room on the second floor and was immediately put out by the sprinklers installed in the room. Smoke from the wires engulfed the third and fourth floors.
However, about 250 patients who were in the respective blocks were safely shifted to nearby blocks by the medical staff. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Within 20 to 30 minutes, the smoke was cleared, and electricity was restored in the blocks."
He also inspected other blocks in the GH to ensure that the fire incident did not affect the treatment of the patients.