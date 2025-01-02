Fire breaks out in Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, no casualties reported

RAMANATHAPURAM: A fire broke out at the Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital during the midnight hours. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Official sources said that the fire alarm went off in the second-floor administrative wing of the hospital during the night. Although the sprinklers managed to contain the fire, smoke engulfed the third and fourth floors of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the situation was brought under control after nearly an hour.