It’s a bull run for bell, chain makers as jallikattu rings in the moolah in south TN

SIVAGANGA: With jallikattu round the corner, traders and manufacturers are eyeing a profitable season as there is an increasing demand for bells, chains, anklets and ropes among bull owners and tamers. Sources said over 50 families are involved in the chain and bell making business from across Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.

The jallikattu events will take place in Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram in Madurai and Siravayal in Sivaganga in the second and third week of January.

R Karthik (35) of Okkur in Sivaganga is a maker and trader of accessories for bulls. He had given up his career as a teacher to take up his ancestral business of selling accessories for jallikattu bulls.

While speaking to TNIE, he said, “The chain for the bulls consists of ‘ghungroo’ bells of three varieties — Thuvaramkurichi, Aaka (alias Naatha) and Ariyakudi. Depending on the number of bells and variety, price varies.”

K Rasu, Karthik’s father and a trader himself, said, “Old chains, owned by bull owners for decades, may have to be remade. Anklets and ropes are the most sought after products. These accessories will be available till the season officially ends in May.”