Classes began over two years ago, but Athoor govt college still has no building

DINDIGUL: The state government's decision to commence classes for Athoor Government Arts and Science College even before a building for the college was constructed has resulted in the sad plight of over 1,400 male and female students relying on just 10 classrooms at a private college in Dindigul over the past two years.

A female student enrolled in the government college told TNIE that the state government announced the construction of Athoor Government Arts and Science College in Seevalseradu village in 2021. "They invited applications for bachelor's degree courses and enrolled students for the 2022-2023 academic year. However, there was a catch. The college did not have even a single building. The local civic and education officials pacified us and told us that our classes would be conducted at a private college building in Athoor," she said.

Due to lack of space, classes are held in two shifts -- 8.30 am to 1 pm for BA students and 1.30 pm to 4.40 pm for Bcom and BSc students. "It's been two years since the classes began, but no building has been opened for the government college yet," the student added.

Speaking to TNIE, SFI's Dindigul unit President ME Niruban said, "Though the foundation stone was laid, the entire college project got delayed. We even held a protest to bring this issue to the notice of the Dindigul administration. But, why did they begin academics even before the college was constructed? Due to this, a large number of students are being cramped into a few rooms, and the situation has persisted for the past two years."

An official from the district administration attributed the project delay to various technical issues, including land acquisition. "The construction began a few months ago and about 90% works are over. Some painting, electrical and plumbing works are pending," the official added.