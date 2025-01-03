Two Keralites killed, 10 injured as car rams median in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Two persons were killed and 10 others, including three children, were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a median at Natham in Dindigul on Thursday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Shobana (51) and Shoba (45), natives of Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to a police source, the incident took place when Mithun Raj (42) of Kerala, an officer deployed to a company supplying materials to Powergrid Corporation in Tiruchy, was travelling from Madurai to Tiruchy, along with his relatives to spend holidays in Tamil Nadu.

On their way to Dindigul, the car lost control along the Natham NH and crashed into the median, killing two of the passengers on the spot, and injuring others. The injured, identified as Kunni Kannan (64), Evani (3), Esani (3), Shimani (6), Sibin (38), Aswath (28), Arundhati (18), Anjal (31), Ajitha (40), Mithunraj (42), were treated at Natham government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai, sources said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the deceased were taken to Dindigul Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered with the Natham police, and probe is under way.