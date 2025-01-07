VOC Port registers 40% growth in export of windmill blades, accessories

THOOTHUKUDI: The VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port achieved a 40% growth on export of windmill blades till December 2024.

According to a statement, VOC Port Chairman Susanta Kumar Purohit said the port facilitated export of 1,869 windmill blades till December 2024, as compared to the export of 1,332 blades during the same period in the previous financial year.

The port had successfully handled 294 windmill blades in December 2024 alone, which is 234% higher compared to the 88 blades exported in December 2023, the statement said.

The number of ships ferrying windmill blades and its accessories also increased to 75 till December 2024, as against 49 ships during the same period last year.

Windmill blades and accessories manufactured in Bengaluru, Tiruchy and Chennai are primarily exported to countries such as the USA, Turkey, Australia, Spain, Finland and other European nations.

Further, Purohit said the port is equipped with adequate cranes for faster and safe loading, congestion-free roads facilitating timely arrival of windmill blades to the port, seamless gate entry system for easy access to one-dimensional cargo and skilled manpower, ensuring smooth and safe loading of the windmill blades and accessories. These have helped achieve remarkable growth at the port, he added.